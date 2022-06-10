Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading Down 5.7%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.00. 3,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Get Enterprise Diversified alerts:

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.