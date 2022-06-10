Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Enthusiast Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGLX. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

EGLX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 126,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,001. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $317.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

