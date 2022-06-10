Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) PT Lowered to 175.00 at Barclays

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from 215.00 to 175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ENTOF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Entra ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DNB Markets cut Entra ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.
Shares of Entra ASA stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Entra ASA has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $22.70.
Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
