Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.19

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.19 and traded as low as C$60.14. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$60.66, with a volume of 42,425 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQB. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.04.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 9.7955858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

