Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

ELS stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,299,000 after buying an additional 212,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

