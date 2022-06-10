Era Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,233.00 (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $77,233.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Era Swap has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,045.13 or 0.99995396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Era Swap

ES is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.