ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,408 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 2.45% of ESCO Technologies worth $57,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,056,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,046,000 after buying an additional 565,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 419,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 205,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

