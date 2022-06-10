Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.00-$14.32 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.69.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.88. 5,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,946. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $270.87 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.79.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,814,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

