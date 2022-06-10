Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $20.17 or 0.00069333 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $282.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.36 or 0.05796532 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,219,566 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

