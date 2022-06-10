Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Position Increased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 66,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETON shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.39. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.59% and a negative net margin of 102.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

