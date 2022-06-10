Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0299 on Exchanges

Evedo (EVED) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $439,085.49 and $30,939.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evedo has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,931.88 or 1.00025719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031336 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

