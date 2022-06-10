Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.41 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
