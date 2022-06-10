Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.41 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVK Get Rating ) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

