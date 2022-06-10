EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.70

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 8.70 and last traded at 8.76, with a volume of 1379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 9.15.
EVCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.