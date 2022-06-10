EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.70

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 8.70 and last traded at 8.76, with a volume of 1379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 9.15.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.84.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 130.38 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

