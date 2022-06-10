Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €41.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($26.02) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of EVK stock opened at €25.62 ($27.55) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.72. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

