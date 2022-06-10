ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0312 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 84.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 84.1% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $182,480.34 and approximately $495.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000626 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

