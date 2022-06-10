eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

EXPI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $266,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,037,130.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

