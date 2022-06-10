Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.77. 426,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,773,292. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

