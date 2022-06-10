Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XOM. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.52.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $431.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.72. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

