F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Receives $17.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FXLV. Roth Capital cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get F45 Training alerts:

In other news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in F45 Training by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after buying an additional 117,350 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in F45 Training by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after buying an additional 354,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F45 Training by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after buying an additional 501,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FXLV stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F45 Training will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.