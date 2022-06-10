Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will post $581.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $582.82 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $509.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Fabrinet stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,147. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.