FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Decreased by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.38.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.14. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

