Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,446.00

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,446 ($18.12) and last traded at GBX 1,453 ($18.21), with a volume of 107850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,504 ($18.85).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FEVR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.81) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,030 ($37.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($38.35) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,650 ($20.68) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($27.47).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,657.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,055.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a GBX 53.37 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Laura Kate Hagan purchased 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($19.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,513.16).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

