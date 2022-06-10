Financial Comparison: Light & Wonder (LNW) & The Competition

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) is one of 79 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Light & Wonder to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion $371.00 million 12.75 Light & Wonder Competitors $1.69 billion -$31.94 million 26.56

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Light & Wonder and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder Competitors 422 2069 3046 66 2.49

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 36.78%. Given Light & Wonder’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Light & Wonder has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder’s competitors have a beta of -7.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 854% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 16.02% -8.77% 2.45% Light & Wonder Competitors -197.69% -61.00% -5.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Light & Wonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc., develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Majestic Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

