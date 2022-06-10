Financial Survey: Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) & Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -82.69% -0.65% -0.23% Alight -1.69% 6.33% 2.70%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paysafe and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 1 2 6 0 2.56 Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Paysafe currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 175.69%. Alight has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 93.85%. Given Paysafe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Alight.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Paysafe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Paysafe has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paysafe and Alight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.49 billion 1.29 -$110.95 million N/A N/A Alight $2.92 billion 1.52 -$60.00 million ($33.75) -0.23

Alight has higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe.

Summary

Alight beats Paysafe on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands; and pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand. In addition, it provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. Further, it offers integrated and ecommerce solutions for online merchants and software-integrated merchants within integrated payment capabilities; online toolkit that allows merchants and integrated software vendor to build and scale their online commerce presence; and turn-key payments gateway solution that offers critical connectivity between merchant online sites and payment acceptance and transaction processing providers. Additionally, the company manages and provides various connections to card processing networks, acquiring banks, and transaction processors; and offers gateway connectivity,? shopping cart, tokenization and encryption, fraud and risk management, and support to payment alternatives, as well as provides integrations into eCommerce platforms and multiple alternative payment methods. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

