Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

FINGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. Finning International has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

