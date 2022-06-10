Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMUF remained flat at $$4.60 during midday trading on Friday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

About Firm Capital Property Trust (Get Rating)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.