Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRMUF remained flat at $$4.60 during midday trading on Friday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.
About Firm Capital Property Trust
