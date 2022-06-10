First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.92

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.92 and last traded at $57.24, with a volume of 522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 546.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

