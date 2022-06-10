First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

FCCO stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in First Community by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

