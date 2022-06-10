First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Sells $493,998.80 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FHN opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 384.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 182,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 144,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 588,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 303.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

