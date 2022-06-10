First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Sells $493,998.80 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
FHN opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 384.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 182,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 144,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 588,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 303.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
