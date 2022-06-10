First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.71

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after buying an additional 579,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,505,000 after buying an additional 543,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $264,418,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

