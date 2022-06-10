First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 722,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,711,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.