First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 497.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

FSMB remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,746. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

