First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 89,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 122,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

Get First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.