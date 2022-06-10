First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will report $176.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.20 million and the lowest is $172.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $707.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.89 million to $716.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $830.78 million, with estimates ranging from $810.13 million to $839.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRG. Cowen cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

In related news, CFO H Melville Hope III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,455,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,531,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

