FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $637.79 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will post $637.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $603.02 million to $655.40 million. FirstCash posted sales of $389.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.59 million.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. 158,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,567. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.96.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

