Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVVC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

