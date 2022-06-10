Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.
FIVE stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.46.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.26.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
