Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

FIVE stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.46.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.