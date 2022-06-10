Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.46. Five Below has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.