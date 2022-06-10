Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.26.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.46. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

