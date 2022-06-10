Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.47 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.26.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.45. 1,676,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,565. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.46. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 114.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 92,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

