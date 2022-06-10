Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,809 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

