Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 945 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $218.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.13 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

