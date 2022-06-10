Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $252.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.82 and a 200 day moving average of $304.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

