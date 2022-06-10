Flaharty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,711,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $102.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.61.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

