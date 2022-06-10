Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,524 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,113,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,438. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

