FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $335.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $241.43 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.52 and a 200-day moving average of $235.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.