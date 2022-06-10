Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

