Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. 1,785,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.23.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after buying an additional 499,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 243,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

