Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 24,218 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,218 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

