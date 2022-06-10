Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $231.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $217.09 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

